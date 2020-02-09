How to tell if your child has COVID-19 or a cold

According to pediatricians, it will be hard this year to tell the difference between coronavirus and some run of the mill childhood illnesses.

As any parent can tell you, the return to school means the return of runny noses and surprise fevers. But how can you tell if it’s a normal childhood illness or coronavirus?

Let’s connect the dots.

While some kids are starting out in virtual school, that won’t last forever and the cold and flu season is just around the corner.

First things first, according to pediatricians, it will be hard this year to tell the difference between coronavirus and some run of the mill childhood illnesses.

That’s because according to the CDC the most common symptoms for kids are a cough and or fever.

So what are doctors telling parents? Something you probably have heard before: you know your child better than anymore.

If your child always has allergies in the fall, then it makes sense they will get a runny nose this fall. But if you see something unusual, a high fever, unusual stomach trouble or even a rash, call your doctor for advice.

When should your child stay home?

Most schools require any child with a fever to stay home. And most years, kids would return to school even if they still had a runny nose as long as that fever went away.

This year is not most years. Infectious diseases experts are telling parents this is not the time to send sick kids back to school even if their symptoms are mild.

More tough advice for working parents during an already difficult year.