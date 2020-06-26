How will North Carolina's face mask requirement be enforced?

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, face masks will be required in public across North Carolina, leaving questions about how the mandate will be enforced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Face masks are officially mandatory in North Carolina at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26 in accordance with Governor Cooper's latest executive order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be required in public places, like restaurants, supermarkets and stores. People will be allowed to remove their face masks while sitting down to eat at a restaurant, of course, and there are a few other exemptions from the order. They include children under 11, people with medical conditions that make breathing difficult, people who are exercising and anyone who is social distanced from others people.

Businesses that don't enforce Cooper's order could face a citation from law enforcement, but with there being a bit of a gray area on who has to wear a mask and when, it's basically on an honor system at this point.

Multiple sheriffs in the Charlotte area, including Catawba County and Iredell County, said they won't be able to effectively enforce the mandate, so it's up to businesses to require customer to wear masks.