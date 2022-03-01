Hundreds of people line up in the cold for COVID-19 tests

Hampton Roads residents rushed to get a COVID-19 test at the clinic at Military Circle Mall, despite winter weather conditions.

NORFOLK, Va. — High case numbers across the commonwealth of Virginia mean a lot of people are trying to get tested for COVID-19, to make sure they don't spread the virus to their coworkers or loved ones.

Even in the cold, rain and snow, people waited for a test at the Military Circle Mall Clinic in Norfolk on Monday.

“Really the reason we are doing this today is that the percent positivity in our area is through the roof,” explained Dr. Parham Jaberi, who is the acting health director for the Norfolk Department of Health.

The percent positivity rate in Norfolk on Monday was 33%. Jaberi said that’s the highest percent positivity rate on record.

“That means one in every three individuals being tested is coming back positive, so we know that there’s a lot of cases, and a lot of people who have been exposed.”

At the clinic on Monday, hundreds of waited hours to see if they had COVID-19. The Military Circle Mall testing clinic offered PCR tests, meaning it could take a few days for people to get their results.

"We have those supplies; our vendors have those supplies," Jaberi explained. "It’s the rapid tests that have been depleted and there is nothing that VDH can do at this point.”

The challenge with PCR tests is that people who get a COVID-19 test may be out of the five-day quarantine before they receive their test results.

Jaberi said it's still crucial to get a COVID-19 test, especially if you have symptoms of the virus. He said if you cannot get a ride to a testing clinic and you have symptoms, you should quarantine for five days as a precaution.

“The language is confusing; a lot of changes have happened, and I think a lot of communities are generally struggling with all of this,” he explained. “I think the easiest way to break it down is: at least five days after you developed symptoms, and wearing a mask up to day ten.”

Jaberi said the plan is to soon add more COVID-19 testing at large vaccination clinics across Hampton Roads.

He said Virginia Department of Health leaders are working on a contract with a vendor and should know more by the end of the week.

“We are ready to provide more testing capabilities, but it’s going to take us a couple more days to figure out how exactly we are going to fund that effort.”