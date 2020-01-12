Hundreds show up to free COVID testing event in Portsmouth

Organizers said they had roughly 300 tests available and they used them all. They even had to turn some people away.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With cases climbing and the holiday season here, people are rushing to get tested for COVID-19.

The free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday brought hundreds of people to Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth. Organizers said they had roughly 300 tests available and they used them all. They even had to turn some people away.

“We’ve been waiting about an hour so far, not that long,” explained David Michael Geller.

For Geller, he said getting a COVID-19 test is important, especially seeing the increase in positive cases. He didn’t travel or visit extended family this Thanksgiving, but said he just wants to make sure he doesn’t have the virus.

“I’m an older person and I’m at high risk,” he said. “It’s the best thing to do because you are protecting others as well as yourself by being tested.”

Portsmouth Health District Director, Dr. Lauren James said she is impressed with Tuesday’s turnout.

“It’s a little nippy and a little windy, but our city and our neighbors have come out to get tested,” she said. “When we got here around 9, 9:30 we had a couple of lanes filled.”

So many people showed up, organizers had to turn some away because they didn’t have enough tests. Dr. James said they are planning on having another free testing event in the near future.

“I’m happy. That means we got the word out and that people are engaged and want to know so just excited,” Dr.James said.