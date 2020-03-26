The 'bear hunts' are a way for families to get outside for some much-needed entertainment.

WATERLOO, Ill. — With stay-at-home orders in places across the country, taking a walk around the neighborhood is one of the few things people can do for fun outside of the house.

That's why communities around the St. Louis region are hosting 'bear hunts' as a way for families to get outside for some entertainment.

So far, neighborhoods in Waterloo, Illinois, and Wentzville, Missouri, are organizing the 'bear hunts' via neighborhood Facebook groups.

Wentzville's bear hunt kicks off Friday. In the Lexington neighborhood, more than 50 homes have set out stuffed bears so that others can see them from the road or sidewalk.

To participate, all you need to do is place a stuffed bear in your window or yard, along with any other decorations you like. Then you can take your kids around the block and have fun pointing out all the bears you can find.