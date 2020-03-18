Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

Gov. Cooper's executive order closed restaurants and bars, but it also made it easier for people to file for benefits due to lost wages.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper's executive order to close on dining room services at North Carolina bars and restaurants also came with some leeway for people who may need to file for unemployment during this time.

The order makes it easier for those out of job because of coronavirus to file for unemployment. For example, workers who lose income due to tips or scheduled work hours, but are still employed, are eligible for benefits under the order.

Here's what the order does for North Carolina:

It removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment payment for those workers who lose their jobs;

It removes the requirement that a person must be actively looking for another job during this time when many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect.

It allows employees who lose their jobs or, in certain cases have their hours reduced due to Covid-19 to apply for unemployment benefits.

It directs that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of these COVID-19 claims.

It waives the requirement that people must apply for benefits in person; workers can apply for benefits online or by phone.

