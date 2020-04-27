In New Orleans, funeral traditions adjust as virus claims a Zulu king

The New Orleans man was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had more than a thousand people marching behind his casket in second-line parades.

NEW ORLEANS — If Larry Arthur Hammond had died in a normal time, he would have had a funeral befitting a Zulu king.

The New Orleans man, who died of COVID-19 in March at the age of 70, was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had more than a thousand people marching behind his casket in second-line parades.

That's impossible now as the coronavirus pandemic forces social distancing. But just as New Orleans jazz is all about improvisation, his friends improvised.

They organized a parade of cars and trucks by the family home.