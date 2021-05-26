Prince George's County will lift indoor mask mandate in most settings

The mandate will lift Friday at 5 p.m. Masks are still required on public transit, in schools, health care settings and at child care facilities.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County will take the next step in its reopening plan by lifting its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people starting Friday at 5 p.m., County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday. The move puts the county in line with Maryland's current statewide guidance and the CDC's most recent guidance.

Masks will still be required in certain indoor scenarios, including on public transit, in health care settings, child care facilities and at schools.

Alsobrooks said health department metrics supported this move forward. At the start of 2021, Prince George's County's testing positivity rate was at 11%. As of Wednesday, the rate dipped to 1.9%, which is the lowest rate since the start of the pandemic.

"The best way to finally put the pandemic behind us all is to get vaccinated," Alsobrooks said. "Even though we are in a much better posture, you must get vaccinated."

As of Wednesday, 330,269 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Alsobrooks. More than 55% of residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Appointments are no longer needed at vaccination clinics in Prince George's County. Maryland also plans to keep all 13 mass vaccination sites open, with shots available to anyone who wants them. At these sites across the state, anyone 12 and older can get a vaccine. Currently, only Pfizer is available to kids ages 12-17.

"Even during the darkest days during COVID, we have said that we would make it to the other side," Alsobrooks said. 'We knew we would do so together."

Gov. Hogan is offering financial incentives for Marylanders to get vaccinated. The governor partnered with the Maryland Lottery to give away $2 million in prizes to anyone in the state who has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning May 25, the Maryland lottery will award $40,000 a day for 40 days to a vaccinated Marylander. On July 4, the state will hold a grand prize drawing of $400,000 to one lucky resident.

In order to qualify, you must:

Be a Maryland resident

Be 18 or older

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Maryland