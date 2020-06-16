Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office says the inmate is asymptomatic. They're testing all deputies and inmates who may have been in close contact with him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate at a Virginia Beach correctional facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the positive test results came back on Tuesday. The inmate, who is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center, is asymptomatic.

When he was first booked into the facility in March, he completed a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

He did leave the prison two times for medical appointments unrelated to coronavirus and quarantined again after those appointments. He has been separated from the general prison population.

The Virginia Department of Health was notified and all of the inmates and deputies who were in close contact with the infected individual.