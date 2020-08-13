Inmate, staff member at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19

The jail's superintendent said two other staff members were waiting for coronavirus test results. He said the jail was working with the Peninsula Health District.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) said its on-site doctor and medical staff were monitioring an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Col. Roy Witham, superintendent of the jail, said a staff member also tested positive for the disease. Two other staff members were considered "patients under investigation." Those two staff members were waiting for test results.

Witham said he found out about the inmate's positive test result on Thursday. The inmate arrived at the jail on July 22 and was put into VPRJ's quarantine unit. The jail started following that measure for new arrivals in March, early on in the pandemic.

After quarantine and medical observation, staff members transferred the inmate to a general population unit. Witham said during the inmate’s time in quarantine, the inmate didn't show signs of any illness. After going into general population, the inmate started showing symptoms. At that point, staff members placed the inmate in isolation in the medical department and tested the inmate for COVID-19.

Witham contacted the Peninsula Health District Thursday morning after getting word of the results. He said his staff members were working with health officials to monitor and test people in the unit where the inmate was housed along with VPRJ staff.

The staff member who tested positive and the two who are waiting for test results are in quarantine; the staff member who tested positive is recovering.