Isle of Wight confirms first case of coronavirus in the county

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Isle of Wight County says a resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A news alert was sent out by the county on Friday night.
The Suffolk News-Herald reports the patient is a 27-year-old woman with a Smithfield address.
It's the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, and comes one day after neighboring Suffolk reported its first positive case.
The number of confirmed cases in Virginia continues to climb, with at least 115 reported Friday. So far, two people in the Commonwealth have died from the illness.