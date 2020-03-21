Isle of Wight confirms first case of coronavirus in the county

It comes a day after neighboring Suffolk reported its own first confirmed case of COVID-19.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Isle of Wight County says a resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A news alert was sent out by the county on Friday night.

The Suffolk News-Herald reports the patient is a 27-year-old woman with a Smithfield address.

It's the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, and comes one day after neighboring Suffolk reported its first positive case.