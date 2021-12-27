'It was a gut punch': Immunocompromised people express fear over rising COVID-19 cases

Immunocompromised people expressed their fear and anger over the rising number of cases.

WASHINGTON — For those with a weakened immune system, this fear is nothing new. Many immunocompromised people have been taking precautions throughout this entire pandemic.

But as cases spike in the DMV and across the nation, many have taken to social media to express their fear and anger.

"When I got that positive test result it was a gut punch," said Tori Saylor. "A complete gut punch."

Saylor has MS, and said that her treatment weakens her immune system. That's why she was especially concerned when she tested positive on Dec. 15.

"“I was scared," she said. "I was furious. And in that moment - you know - there was definitely an adrenaline rush of just thinking through everything I was going to need to arrange and manage from the antibody infusion to ordering in my medications to telling my mom.”

In her frustration, Saylor took to social media, posting about her diagnosis. Soon the post went viral, garnering over 47 thousand likes, and thousands of retweets.

I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I am symptomatic. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I was isolated alone for over a year before being vaccinated because I am severely immunocompromised. I am scared and furious. — Tori Saylor (@tori_saylor) December 16, 2021

"I think it struck a nerve," Saylor said. "Because this is the story of so many people - you know - throughout this pandemic."

Another immunocompromised person, Tory Cross agreed that this pandemic has been "exceptionally difficult" for those with weakened immune systems. She developed cold-like symptoms but tested negative. Nonetheless, she decided it was a bad idea to travel to see family this Christmas.

"Even though it's a decision that sucks," she said, it's a decision that I wish we didn't have to make. It was still an easy decision to make."

Cross urged the general public to resist getting complacent, amid these rising cases. She expressed a hope that people would get boosted, and continue wearing masks.

"Every person in this country should have the right to being alive," she said. "That should be like the very bottom of what our goals are."

Saylor agreed and urged people to do their part.

"Thinking that I should die because you have to 'start living your life' at some point," she said. "I refuse to accept that."

Another concern for immunocompromised people is hospital capacity. Currently, nearly 72 percent of in-patient beds are full nationwide, according to HHS. Local hospital bed levels are as follows: