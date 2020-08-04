It's beginning to look a lot like (a CDC) Christmas in Virginia Beach because of COVID-19.

Tom Breuss decided to bring back the Christmas decorations at his home in King's Grant. He added a few details to promote the CDC's guidance on coronavirus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People who live in neighborhoods in Hampton Roads and across the country decided to fire up the Christmas lights out of season. It's been a way to bring some of the good feelings from the holidays to a time when people are adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Breuss decided to do a little more with the holiday decor outside his home in King's Grant. He combined figures you'd expect to see at Christmastime with recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says that people should keep at least six feet between each other. At Breuss' home, that goes for Frosty the Snowman and a sleigh filled with Looney Tunes characters.

Granted, Bugs Bunny and friends aren't really practicing social distancing by cramming themselves into the sleigh, but Frosty is staying six feet away from them. Breuss made a tape measure and put it between Frosty and the sleigh to mark out the distance.

A cowboy-themed Santa Claus stands waving at anyone who passes the home at the corner of Newcastle and Little Neck roads. Instead of reminding everyone to be nice instead of naughty, Santa's message (that you can read on a sign next to to him) is: "Y'all wash your hands."

Sylvester and Tweety teamed up in their Santa hats to tell everybody not to touch their faces.

By April 8, Breuss decided Sylvester and Tweety could do a little more to promote good practices to address the pandemic. He added masks to each one.