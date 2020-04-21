Lt. Catharyn Nosek grew up in Greensboro and is now working to care for coronavirus patients in the ICU of the U.S. Navy Ship in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Nurses, doctors, and medical professionals all over the United States are working to help coronavirus patients recover.

Lieutenant Catharyn Nosek, a Greensboro native, is working in one of the hardest-hit areas - New York City.

Lt. Nosek is a registered nurse on a U.S. Navy Ship in New York City.

"We were all given about 48 hours notice to pack our bags, leave our families, friends, children, pets, so this has been challenging for all of us but the thing is we're all in this together," said Nosek.

Since March 26, Lt. Nosek has been on the ship. She's working in the intensive care unit, seeing what patients are battling firsthand every single day.

"Making sure they're stable, taking care of their ventilator needs and any other medication requirements that are needed," she said.

The Greensboro native said what's most alarming is how sick the patients are.

"I see them, various age ranges, and I see what their life was like just two, three weeks ago when the virus hit," she said, "And a lot of them are young and they were living vibrant, healthy lives, so it's so alarming to see just how critically ill they are and fighting for their lives."

Nosek's family is back in Greensboro, offering her words of comfort as often as they can.

"They’re very supportive of what we’re doing out here. They send me words of encouragement and we’re fortunately able to have phone calls and talk about what we’re seeing on board and they’re positive and supportive and they’re praying for my health and safety as well as everyone else on board," she said.

Her message is simple: think of others and abide by the guidelines medical professionals have offered.

"This is the time to be selfless. Please listen to the recommendations from the CDC and other medical professionals," she said.

"Even though you might feel healthy if you don't think you're sick, you could still be positive and by going outside he may be putting someone else at risk who's immunocompromised. So, this is a time to be selfless and listen to the recommendations of the professionals and wash your hands and wear your mask and stay inside.