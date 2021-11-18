Protesters gather in support of Norfolk doctor suing to use ivermectin in treating COVID-19

Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside court in support of Dr. Paul Marik, who's suing Sentara for the right to use ivermectin & other drugs in treating COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk critical care doctor is taking Sentara Healthcare to court over a ban on certain medications for COVID-19 treatment, including the use of ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in horses and livestock, with limited approved uses for humans. The FDA and CDC do not approve the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the Norfolk courthouse in support of Dr. Paul Marik, who's suing Sentara for the right to use ivermectin and other drugs in COVID-19 treatment.

Marik was greeted with cheers, chants, and songs as he made his way into the courthouse.

Sentara Healthcare has a list of medications it does not endorse for the treatment of COVID-19, due to a lack of evidence regarding their safety and efficacy.

Marik is an EVMS physician under contract at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital who has said critically ill patients with COVID-19 are dying "unnecessarily and unjustifiably."

In his lawsuit, Marik argues that Sentara's guidelines are preventing patients from exercising their right to choose what medications they receive in consultation with their doctor.

Sentara said in most situations, physicians are able to deviate from guidelines to individualize care for patients, but in some scenarios, treatments that "may potentially harm patients or that are widely considered to be outside the standard of care may be limited."

Marik helped create a treatment protocol called MATH+ that includes the use of ivermectin and other drugs. In the lawsuit, he alleges that protocol is more effective at preventing COVID-19 deaths than FDA-approved methods.