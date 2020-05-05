Jacksonville beaches to lift all restrictions Wednesday, zoo to reopen this weekend

As of now, there are still restrictions in place on the beach that limit activity to walking, running, surfing and exercise only.

During a news conference Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced details when it comes to the reopening of Duval County beaches and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Starting Wednesday, all beach restrictions will be lifted. Curry said there will no longer be restrictions on hours or on activities "to allow our residents to enjoy the beach line."

Despite lifting restrictions, Curry encouraged the public to continue to practice social distancing and "be aware of space around you," as well as keep group sizes small to no larger than 10 people.

"Let's be responsible and not let a few mess this up," Curry said.

Monday marked 58 days into the emergency order issued by Curry and some businesses are finally see some relief under the governor's "Phase One" reopening plan which began this week.

The plan includes restaurants being able to offer on-premise dining and the opening of retail stores with capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

Curry said there are also plans to work with beaches mayors to lift remaining restrictions on the city's beaches.

As of now, there are still restrictions in place that limit activity to walking, running, surfing and exercise only. Curry said cooperation is crucial to allow for a gradual easing of beach restrictions.