Joint Base Langley-Eustis eases coronavirus restrictions in move to HPCON Bravo

Under the new conditions, visitor passes are resumed, and ride-share and food delivery drivers can come back to the base. Masks will still be required.

Following in the area's Naval footsteps, Tuesday afternoon, Joint Base Langley-Eustis moved its health condition from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo, enabling more freedoms for servicemembers and their families.

That takes effect immediately.

Social distancing and mask-wearing are still required, but some outsiders can come back on base now.

ID holders can apply for base guest passes once again, and as long as the drivers wear appropriate face coverings, ride-shares and food delivery services will be allowed back in.