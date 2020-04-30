x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Judge rejects Virginia gym owner's petition to reopen facilities

At a hearing Thursday, the judge said Virginia law gives the governor broad authority to issue executive orders during a public health emergency.

CULPEPER, Va. — A Virginia judge has rejected a petition from a gym owner who sought to reopen his facilities despite an executive order requiring the closure of fitness centers and other nonessential businesses. 

At a hearing Thursday, the judge said Virginia law gives the governor broad authority to issue executive orders during a public health emergency. 

Merrill Hall, who owns multiple gyms in the state, sued the governor in Culpeper County Circuit Court. 

RELATED: Gym owner says he'll fight charge filed for staying open

He said the governor exceeded his authority and that the closures have him on the brink of financial ruin. 

Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens argued that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders are reasonable considering the public health threat.

RELATED: Gym owner suing Virginia governor represented by state senators

RELATED: Working out with friends is still effective during shelter in place orders

RELATED: 'Healthy, gym-going' COVID-19 patient posts video from ICU warning others