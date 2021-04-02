Kaine urges Senate to 'go big' on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON — "Go big!"
Those are the words from U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) when it comes to the issue of COVID-19 relief.
Kaine urged his Senate colleagues on Wednesday to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. He highlighted the urgent need to pass this legislation to help Virginians get back on their feet.
He also said the bill would be a way to honor the 447,000 Americans who have died from the virus
"The best way we can honor them is not through a floor speech. The best way we can honor them is acting in a compassionate and prompt and significant way to ease the suffering of Americans during this most unprecedented time," he said.
Kaine is urging the Senate to use a parliamentary procedure that dates back to 1974 called "budget reconciliation" to pass the COVID bill with just a simple majority vote.