'Approach with care:' How to talk to your kids about the COVID-19 vaccine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The White House now has a plan to get shots into the arms of kids 5-11, once the FDA and CDC sign off.

15 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with smaller needles are ready to go within the first week of approval.

While there are plenty of doses available, some kids may feel anxious ahead of their shot.

"Approach with care," Kurt Hooks, CEO of the Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center said.

The FDA will hold a meeting on October 26 to review Pfizer's data and a CDC committee is expected to meet in early November.

If the FDA and CDC sign off, elementary school kids could start getting their first shots by the end of November.

Hooks says if you’re planning on getting your child vaccinated, there are a few things you can do to ease their fears.

He says number one is to educate yourself.

"Getting credible information, preferably from the pediatrician for the child."

He says your child may have already heard some information, or misinformation, floating around about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Ask the child 'what are your thoughts about this' and 'what are your feelings about it.' Two very basic, simple questions," said Hooks.

He also says to make sure they’re not distracted while you’re having the conversation, or have them play with a comforting toy or activity while you talk to them.

Hooks says parents should also acknowledge any apprehensions their child may have and use language they can understand.

"Scientific language… that’s gonna be meaningless to them," he said.

Hooks also says although they aren’t exactly the same, you can use comparisons to other vaccines, like the flu shot.

"It’s a heavier conversation, it’s a weightier conversation. That doesn’t mean it has to be approached necessarily that way."

He also notes that kids are already under more stress than usual.

"They're just constantly adjusting and readjusting to whatever the situation requirements are with the classroom with social distancing, with activities."

The White House is also preparing a campaign to further educate parents and kids about the safety of the shots and the ease of getting them.

More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to kids, according to the White House.