Free Krispy Kreme doughnut for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine

Anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who get vaccinated in the United States can get a sweet treat from Krispy Kreme starting Monday.

Krispy Kreme said to show their support for those who choose to get vaccinated, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

This promo will run through the end of 2021.

WHAT QUALIFIES AS ‘VACCINATED’?

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

HOW DO I PROVE THAT I’VE BEEN VACCINATED?

Any qualified guest needs to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the COVID-19 Vaccine Offer.

IF THERE ARE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE SAME CAR, CAN EVERYONE PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMO?

Each guest in the same vehicle that has their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can participate in the promo.