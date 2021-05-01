Kroger lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, most employees

The company says this applies to stores, distribution centers, plants and offices unless otherwise required by state or local mandates.

Kroger has announced that fully vaccinated customers and most employees will no longer need to wear masks beginning Thursday.

In the announcement, Kroger cited the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to mask up in most settings.

"Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect."

For those who are not vaccinated, Kroger is requesting those customers to continue to wear a mask.

Employees in Kroger pharmacies and clinics will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC's guidance for healthcare settings.