Kroger to provide free nonsurgical N95 masks

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will help provide free, nonsurgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers will be able to visit Kroger stores with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks, while supplies last. Kroger initially said it anticipated the masks would arrive on Thursday but provided an updated timeline Wednesday morning:

"Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "At this time, we are awaiting our distribution of masks from the Strategic National Stockpile and are prepared to make them available to the public as soon as we receive them."

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed the Thursday arrival of N95 masks seemed unlikely.

Up to three masks will be available to every customer, while supplies last. Customers should look for a branded display or ask an associate for help finding it.

To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

To learn how to properly put on and remove the nonsurgical N95 mask, visit here and here.