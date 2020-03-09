Kroger union workers demand hazard pay

The Union Food & Commercial Workers group says pandemic working hazards haven't gone away and their lives are still at risk when they show up to work each day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grocery store workers are rallying in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland on Thursday to demand more hazard pay.

The Union Food & Commercial Workers group organized 18 rallies meant to catch the attention of Kroger, Giant, and Safeway grocery stores. Several staged their protest outside the Kroger on Providence Road in the Kempsville section of Virginia Beach to spread their message.

The UFCW said Kroger did give employees bonuses in April and June and they also started a "hero pay" for all workers, increasing their pay by $2 an hour.

But the union said that program ended on May 16 and they want to know why; they say pandemic working hazards haven't gone away and their lives are still at risk when they show up to work each day.

“We are going to stand as one”: Grocery workers are rallying outside of a Kroger in the Kempsville area demanding more hazard pay. Hear their stories at 11 #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/ANrOm80CZ5 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) September 3, 2020

"Business is better than ever, but we don't feel like we are being paid for what we do," said Kroger employee Janet Wainwright.

Workers say they are still at risk every day they walk inside.

"It's affected us mentally. We have one death in our store and we have four people that have come down with the virus," Wainwright said.