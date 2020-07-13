Lab testing company aims to eliminate the wait on COVID-19 results

ARCpoint Labs near Town Center is offering rapid results by appointment only for those who don’t want to wait days to find out if they have the virus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing more people to get tested.

“We can turn around results in an hour or two, or three hours,” explained Rudy Patel.

ARCpoint Labs president Rudy Patel said he just opened this center last September. He said he never expected to be this busy testing about 150 people a day for COVID-19, with his phones ringing off the hook.

“A lot of companies are testing right now, tourists and people who work at restaurants,” Patel said. “A lot of construction companies because they have to work in close proximity because the job requires that.”

The rapid test results are a big difference from some other testing sites across Hampton Roads. People are waiting several days, even a week for their results.

“Most labs are backlogged because we are seeing higher numbers, so they are backed up from seven to 10 days,” Patel explained.

But the fast results aren’t free. Patel said it costs $225 per test.

“We do not accept insurance. We are not enrolled with insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid,” he explained.”

Patel knows the importance of getting tested, because he said he had COVID-19 himself and spent several days in the hospital.

“It was not fun, I’m still recovering,” he explained. “I’m recovering in my lungs.”