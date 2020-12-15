Lawmakers inch toward COVID-19 relief package

The bipartisan measure would extend the nation-wide eviction moratorium and continue emergency food assistance including SNAP benefits.

WASHINGTON — The race is on to provide much-needed coronavirus relief to the American people.

The latest bipartisan idea revolves around a $748 billion COVID-19-specific measure.

"Hopefully, we're going to go forward to get this legislation passed," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), one of a "Gang of 12" Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives informally negotiating the deal.

"This gets assistance to lots of Americans who are in desperate need," he said. "It would be Scrooge-like if we went away and left folks the day after Christmas to lose their unemployment. Or the day after New Year's to lose their apartment."

Highlights include $300 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and other small business assistance; $25 billion for emergency rental assistance and extension of nationwide eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021; and $13 billion for emergency food assistance, including SNAP benefits and funding for food banks.

There is a second $160 billion bill for state and local funding that provides a liability shield for businesses.

"We're looking not what we're doing long-term for the country, stimulating the economy and so forth," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). "We have people hurting right now. We have an emergency. So let's look at what we need to do to take care of the emergency. And that's really this bill."

Added Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine): "Surely, let's not go home for Christmas without passing this much-needed relief for the American people."

And as if the pandemic wasn't enough to contend with, wait, there's more: Friday is also the day that the government is scheduled to run out of money and there could be a shutdown unless lawmakers pass either a separate long-term spending bill or another Continuing Resolution.