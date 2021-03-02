Liberty University announces quarantine amid COVID-19 spike

The protocol changed late Thursday with the announcement of the campus-wide quarantine, moving classes online and suspending large indoor gatherings.

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Liberty University announced a temporary campus-wide quarantine Thursday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

News outlets report that the quarantine is set to begin Monday and last until Sept. 10.

The university’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed 159 known active cases among students, faculty and staff as of Wednesday.

As the fall semester began this week, the university, which doesn’t require vaccination, lifted building capacity restrictions and distancing and masking requirements.

The protocol changed late Thursday with the announcement of the campus-wide quarantine, moving classes online and suspending large indoor gatherings.