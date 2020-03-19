LIST: What to watch while at home during coronavirus outbreak

Are you wondering what to watch while stuck at home?
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing movie theaters, restaurants and bars to temporarily close to help stop the spread, it could be stressful to find something to pass the time.
However, movies that were recently on the big screen are being released early for digital rental or streaming so you can watch at home.
Comcast NBCUniversal announced that some movies currently in theaters will be available on-demand starting Friday, March 20. The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, which was released last week, will be available for a 48-hour digital rental for $19.99 in the U.S.
DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, which was scheduled to open in the U.S. on April 10, will be available earlier on iTunes and Amazon.
CBS ALL ACCESS
- Survivor
- SEAL Team
- God Friended Me
- Picard
- Tell Me A Story
- Interrogation
- Evil
- Young Sheldon
- Star Trek Discovery
- The Twilight Zone
- Star Trek: Short Treks
- NCIS
- All RIse
- Bob Loves Abishola
- The Bold and the Beautiful
- Carol's Second Act
- Hawaii 5-0
- Love Island
- The Neighborhood
- Why Women Kill
- The Young and the Restless
- 7th Heaven
- Beauty and the Beast
- Beverly Hills 90210
- The Brady Bunch
- Caroline in the City
- Cheers
- CSI: Miami
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Family Ties
- Flashpoint
- Frasier
- The Game
- The Guardian
- Gunsmoke
- Happy Days
- I Love Lucy
- JAG
- Jericho
- Macgyver
- Melrose Place
- Nash Bridges
- The Odd Couple
- Perry Mason
- Taxi
- Touched By An Angel
- Twin Peaks
- Wings
DISNEY PLUS
Disney's "Frozen 2" was released on Disney Plus this week, three months earlier than the expected date.
- The Muppet Movie
- The Mandalorian
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
- Encore
- Marvel Hero Project
- The Imagineering Story
- Forky Asks A Question
- Pixar In Real Life
- Pixar Sparkshorts
- Pick of the Litter
- Disney Family Sundays
- Diary of a Future President
- Shop Class
- Fairy Tale Weddings
- The Golden Touch
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Pinocchio
- Fantasia
- The Reluctant Dragon
- Dumbo
- Bambi
- Saludos Amigos
- The Three Caballeros
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Melody Time
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Cinderella
- Alice in Wonderland
- Peter Pan
- Lady and the Tramp
- Sleeping Beauty
- 101 Dalmatians
- The Sword in the Stone
- The Jungle Book
- The Aristocats
- Robin Hood
- The Rescuers
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Black Cauldron
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Oliver & Company
- The Little Mermaid
- Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- The Rescuers Down Under
- Beauty and the Beast
- Aladdin
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Thumbelina
- Aladdin The Return of Jafar
- The Lion King
- A Goofy Movie
- Pocahontas
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- Hercules
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Belle’s Magical World
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Fantasia 2000
- The Tigger Movie
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Dinosaur
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
- The Emperor’s New Groove
- Recess: School’s Out
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Return to Never Land
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
NETFLIX
- Narcos: Mexico
- Outbreak
- Love is Blind
- All American
- The Good Place
- Grey's Anatomy
- Ozarks
- Black Mirror
- The Crown
- Schitt's Creek
- When They See Us
- Unbelievable
- Billy On The Street
- Stranger Things
- Breaking Bad
- Mindhunter
- Arrested Development
- The Office
- Versailles
- The Tudors
- The Borgias
- Dirty John
- Lovesick
- Okja
AMAZON PRIME
- The Americans
- The Farewell
- Fleabag
- Stop Making Sense
- Sunset Boulevard
HBO GO
- Bridesmaids
- Casino Royale
- Succession
- Watchmen
- Won't You Be My Neighbor
- Yesterday
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Chernobyl
- John Wick 3
- The Wire
- The Sopranos
- True Detective
- Game of Thrones
- Band of Brothers
- Silicon Valley
- Veep
HULU
- The Quiet Place
- Good Will Hunting
- The Act
- Adventure Time
- Alone Together
- American Horror Story
- Baskets
- Bob's Burgers
- Broad City
- Castle Rock
- Casual