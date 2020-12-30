North Carolina will roll out the COVID-19 vaccine in four phases. Adults ages 75 and older, regardless of health, will get the vaccine in Phase 1B.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2020

2 p.m. -- Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force gave an update on COVID-19 and announced vaccine distribution plans on Wednesday.

Gov. Cooper extended the eviction moratorium through January 31.

Testing numbers were down over the holiday, but COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to new records.

State officials said if you gathered with anyone over the holidays that you don't live with, you should assume you have COVID-19, get tested, and quarantine to prevent spread.

State officials said the spread is critical in North Carolina, and the White House task force is now recommending people ages 65 and older don't gather indoors with others not wearing masks, and get groceries and prescriptions delivered.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution. Health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients, long-term care staff and residents are currently receiving the vaccine.

Vaccine Distribution Plan:

Phase 1A: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & long-term care staff and residents

Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas

Health care workers administering vaccine

Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.

Phase 1B: Adults 75+ and frontline essential workers

The vaccines will go out in this phase in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness

Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.

Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated.

The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.

Phase 3: Students

College and university students

K-12 students age 16 and over. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.

Phase 4: Everyone who wants the vaccine

State officials believe this could be around springtime.

1 p.m. -- North Carolina reported a new high of 8,551 COVID-19 cases in a single day. However, it's hard to say if it's a new record. NCDHHS is reporting technical issues with its online COVID dashboard. So, Wednesday's numbers are higher than they would have been because they represent 36 hours of data. NCDHHS says Thursday's numbers will appear lower because they will represent only 12 hours of data.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS:

New cases: 8,551

Percent positive: 14.8%

Total cases: 532,830

Total deaths: 6,729

Current hospitalizations: 3,339

Testing turnaround: 2.9 days

