Here’s what Jacksonville Beach looked like this weekend

As Jacksonville leads the country and much of the world in reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on the First Coast. Here's a live shot of the beach.

Here's what Jacksonville Beach looked like over the weekend.

Mayor Lenny Curry and beaches mayors announced the partial reopening late last week. The beaches are open evenings 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and mornings 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Social distancing rules are still being imposed as are large gatherings. Businesses and public restrooms remain closed.