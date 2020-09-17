EVMS infectious disease expert says COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be complex, competitive

Dr. Edward Oldfield said the biggest challenge won't come until after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

NORFOLK, Va. — As doctors across the world race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s another challenge that lies ahead: the distribution.

It’s something Dr. Edward Oldfield, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said will be complex and competitive. That's when a vaccine actually becomes available.

“This is just an extraordinarily complex process that I don’t think will be ready for prime-time anywhere before the end of the year,” Oldfield explained.

He said medical facilities throughout the country do not have the adequate supplies needed for mass distribution of a vaccine before the end of the year.

“We’ve got a shortage of the glass vials. If the vaccine goes on, then you have to have the syringes, needles, vaccination records, tracking system for how to distribute it, so this is just an extraordinarily complex process,” said Oldfield.

There are human complications, as well.

“The other issue is competition," Oldfield said. "What happens is each facility is putting in orders for the vaccine and who gets the priority? There’s not a coordinated effort.”

.@CDCMMWR finds steps that help slow the spread of #COVID19 may also reduce #flu if widely practiced. Report emphasizes flu vaccination remains the best protection against flu. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/5P09xcoaTj pic.twitter.com/2xM6Fxx8Pu — CDC (@CDCgov) September 17, 2020

Recently, President Trump has said a vaccine would be widely distributed before the end of 2020.

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said a vaccine won’t become available until spring or summer of 2021.

“It’s gonna take a lot more planning than has been done so far, and if we try to push it out too soon, there’s already a group of people who weren’t sure they were gonna get it, I think that’s gonna go even higher,” said Oldfield.

Oldfield said if a vaccine is pushed out before the end of this year, he’s not getting it.

“I don’t think that data is going to be available to make an informed decision, so I will not be getting a vaccine until I know that it works and it’s safe,” said Oldfield.

People throughout Norfolk echoed that idea Thursday. Among them were Amy Wheeler and Regina Carlson.

Wheeler said she’s willing to get a vaccine, but it depends on several key factors.

“If it’s not rushed. If there’s good science behind it, and proven facts and it’s safe, then yes,” said Wheeler.

Carlson said anytime before the end of this year would be too soon.

“Right now, no. Because of my age, it needs to be proven,” Carlson said.

Another person in Norfolk, Kathy Striplin, said she’d want to get the vaccine right away.

Striplin said her brother just recently recovered from the virus after a near-death experience.

“My brother Jeff has been in the hospital. He’s been out four or five days. It was very hard,” said Striplin.