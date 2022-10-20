One man's battle with Long COVID

After a battle with throat cancer, which his doctors say was possibly caused by COVID, Johnathan Stanley thought he was in the clear. Then, another setback came.

NORFOLK, Va. — Long COVID is still plaguing millions and puzzling health professionals.

Long haulers can experience a variety of new, returning or ongoing symptoms after getting the virus. For some, those symptoms can last months or years.

Johnathan Stanley in Norfolk is considered a long hauler.

Stanley has spent the last year in and out of the hospital.

13News Now first reported on Stanley in May. After catching severe cases of COVID-19 twice, he began losing his voice, his taste, his sense of smell and 135 pounds.

His doctors also told him he had throat cancer, possibly caused by COVID-19.

In the last year, Stanley has gone from actively volunteering in the community with his Compassion Advocacy Network nonprofit, to beginning radiation and chemotherapy.

Since we spoke to Stanley last, he’s undergone seven weeks of cancer treatment, and he’s now cancer free.

"I thought okay, I’m done with my treatments. I don’t have to come back. I’m done," he said.

Just as he returned home feeling relieved, another setback.

Stanley was rushed to the hospital.

He said his doctors told him he had a blood clot in his leg and in his heart again, likely caused by COVID-19.

"I’m trying not to cry, but it was a really scary thing," he said.

He stayed in the ICU for two weeks, thinking he was going to die.

"I thought, okay, well I guess this is it. I guess I’m done," Stanley said.

But after five weeks in the hospital, Stanley went home.

He still has a feeding tube, can barely speak and can only eat things like ice chips and milkshakes, but Stanley said he’s feeling stronger every day.

"I’m so thankful because I made it," he said.

After an unpredictable and tumultuous year, he said he’s trying not to worry about what’s around the corner in his recovery journey.

"I never thought my life would be at one time moment by moment."

When we sat down with Stanley six months ago, he told us he had faith he would make it to the other side. That statement still stands.