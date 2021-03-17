Lawmakers learn about incapacitating 'Long COVID'

"There is light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel," said Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia, 9th District).

WASHINGTON — More than one year into the coronavirus national emergency, lawmakers on Wednesday got a much-needed dose of good news.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee received a briefing on the national vaccination effort. Seventy-two million people -- or 22 percent of the U.S. population -- has now received at least one dose of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Thirty-nine million people -- or 12 percent of the population -- are now fully vaccinated.

"There is light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel," said Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia, 9th District).

Still, there was a warning.

"We must remain cautious," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The average daily death rate is tragically still more than twice than that seen last September."

There was also talk Wednesday of "Long Covid," a syndrome that affects many people who have generally recovered from the acute effects of coronavirus infection, but who don't fully recover for weeks or months.

"This is real, this is not imaginary," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president.

He said that 35 to 45 percent of patients suffer what he called "incapacitating symptoms," including profound fatigue, muscle aches, and temperature dysregulation.

"And what people refer to as 'brain fog,' which is just a strange feeling of being unable to focus or concentrate for any period of time," he said.

The hearing also managed to devolve into a partisan debate over the reopening of schools.

"It's time our kids returned to the classrooms," said Rep Cathy Rodgers (R-Washington). "Schools remain closed because of fear and politics. Not science."