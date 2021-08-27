Loudoun County Public Schools to require COVID vaccine for all employees

LCPS says staff will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated by November 1.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) will soon require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to officials with the school system, all employees must provide proof of having received the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

"Maintaining student health to maximize our ability to provide five days a week of in-person learning is a primary focus of LCPS," said Loudoun County Public Schools in a press release. "Vaccination is an important mitigation measure our team can take, in addition to other mitigation measures, to help keep staff and students learning in-person."

LCPS says staff will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated by November 1 and staff must have at least their first dose by October 1.

After October 1, employees who have not provided proof of at least partial vaccination will be required to take weekly COVID tests and submit results to LCPS.

“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” said Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler.