Loudoun County school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Waxpool Elementary School staff member is recovering at home, school officials said.

ASHBURN, Va. — A faculty member at Waxpool Elementary School in Loudoun County, Va. tested positive for coronavirus, school officials said.

The school has since been shut down to all students, employees and members of the public until further notice.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams said the staff member is in self-isolation and in the process of recovering.

"The staff member is recovering at home and we wish them a quick and complete recovery," Williams said in a statement sent to parents and staff on Friday.

Williams also listed out further guidelines for the school and community to take to help increase the well-being of the students, including suspending food distribution to students and closing all buildings for cleaning. Starting March 23, LCPS will deliver free meals to students who are eligible, Williams said.

The Loudoun County Health Department said it is conducting an investigation to map what individuals were in contact with the staff member and further details surrounding it.

On March 15, a Fairfax County elementary school teacher announced that she tested positive for the virus, and said she has spent the last week-and-a-half in quarantine.

Lynbrook Elementary school teacher Catherine Collett spoke to WUSA 9 via Facebook messenger to share what the testing process and quarantine experience have been like.

"I've actually been quite busy," Collett said laughing.

Collett said she and her husband, Diego, have spent the last 11 days in quarantine after they both tested positive for COVID-19. As they sit at home, she said they have been putting together puzzles, reading books, watching shows, and she even has posted lesson plans online for students.

"I'm running online schooling for my kids, trying to give them opportunities of things they could do while they're home," she said.