Louisiana reaches 200K COVID-19 tests performed; number of new cases, hospitalizations drop

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana recorded 41 new coronavirus-related deaths and 253 new confirmed cases, according to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health Thursday.

All-in-all, it's the latest indication that virus rates (besides deaths, which indicate the disease's deadliness but not its spread) continue to slowly fall, as the state looks to reopen the economy by mid-May.

A second patient under the age of 18 has also reportedly died from COVID-19, the health department said, although no further details were immediately available.

Hospitalizations from the deadly respiratory virus were down again Thursday, with 33 fewer people reported in hospitals across the state. That total now sits at 1,432.

Patients in need of ventilators were up by two total Thursday, a statistically insignificant increase to a category that has trended downward for weeks. At the start of the outbreak, officials warned Louisiana was on track to run out of the life-saving machines, but that crisis was averted.

Most notably from the Louisiana Department of Health's update is that the state has now performed more than 200,000 coronavirus tests. Almost all of those tests have come from commercial labs.

Experts agree that testing is the critical piece of safely reopening the economy. After meeting with President Donald Trump last week, Gov. Edwards was OK'd to pursue 200,000 tests per month moving forward.

The milestone also comes as Orleans and Jefferson Parishes roll out widespread antibody testing to better assess how many people have been infected with COVID-19 in the metro area.

Latest Numbers:

2,135 deaths (up 41)

30,399 total cases (up 253)

1,432 patients in hospitals (down 33)

187 patients on ventilators (up 2)

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

20,316 presumed recoveries* Number not updated since May 2

200,767 tests performed (6,095)



