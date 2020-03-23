Lowe’s donating $10 million in essential protective products to medical professionals

"We deeply appreciate their actions and commitment."

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Hospitals across the country are facing shortages due to COVID-19 response. Lowe's Home Improvement is hoping to help, by sending essential items to hospitals in need.

The Mooresville-based company is funding protective gear for hospitals nationwide.

Lowe's President and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement on March 20 that the company is committing $25 million to support the needs of Lowe's associates, customers and the larger communities during this time.

As part of that, the company is donating $10 million in essential protective products to help keep medical professionals on the frontlines safe.

"We deeply appreciate their actions and commitment," Ellison said in the statement.