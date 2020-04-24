Lysol issues warning that disinfectants should not be injected or ingested into human body to treat coronavirus

Their warning comes after President Trump discussed the idea of treating coronavirus by possibly injecting disinfectant into COVID-19 patients.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, N.J. — The Lysol company issued a warning early Friday morning regarding the safety guidelines of their products after President Trump discussed the idea of possibly injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients.

Here’s the full statement from Lysol:

Improper use of Disinfectants

Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.

We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts. For this and other myth-busting facts, please visit Covid-19facts.com.

On Thursday, President Trump discussed ideas to battle the coronavirus, including heat and light. He also wondered aloud if disinfectants could possibly be injected into people. You can watch his comments at the bottom of this story.

"And then I see the disinfectant wave. Knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number. Will also be interesting to check that so that you're gonna have to use medical doctors. But it sounds it sounds interesting to me."