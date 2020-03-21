Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Justin M. Rhodes for Felony Perpetrating hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after going live on Facebook inside an Albemarle Walmartclaiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.

In lieu of the incident, detectives collaborated with local health authorities and other agencies, according to a Facebook post from the Albemarle Police Department.

Rhodes received a $10,000 secured bond. Albemarle police said his first scheduled court appearance is March 30.

