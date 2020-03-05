Manufacturer tells employees it now has two workers who have tested positive for COVID-19

In an email to employees, STIHL USA president Bjoern Fischer sought to ensure the facility's workforce that they should not worry about possible exposure.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The largest manufacturer in the city has shared with its employees that they now have two workers who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In an email to employees, STIHL USA president Bjoern Fischer sought to ensure the facility's workforce that they should not worry about possible exposure to the two workers.

"Based on conversations with these two employees, the two cases are unrelated and to the best of our knowledge did not originate from the workplace, he said. "As with the first case, this employee notified us when they were being tested and immediately informed us of their test results. This notification enabled us to respond quickly and efficiently with the procedures we have in place."

Fischer went on to say "The decontamination service, Clean Harbors, cleaned and disinfected the 4282 line, and we verified that all the common areas the employee informed us they had visited had already been cleaned and disinfected."

Fischer then went on to reiterate the procedures the company has been following to manage any potential impact to their workforce and facility.



STIHL has been a major presence in Virginia Beach since locating its U.S. manufacturing facility there in the 1970s. According to it's website, it now employs around 1,900 people at its 1,000,000 square foot plant on a 150 acre campus located a stone's throw from Lynnhaven Parkway.