ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has confirmed the second coronavirus death in the state, as a man in his 60s from Baltimore County who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

"A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him. As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously. This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together."

The state's first death was also a man in his 60s, who had no known travel history and may have contracted the virus through community transmission, Hogan said. The Prince George's County resident also died after suffering from an underlying medical condition.

Maryland now has 149 cases of COVID-19 in the state -- a 54% increase since March 16, Hogan said.

A 5-year-old girl from Howard County tested positive for coronavirus, along with an infant and a teenager, Hogan said.

"None of the cases of children under 18 are currently hospitalized, and two-thirds of our cases are between the ages of 18 and 64," Hogan said.

All public transportation is being shut down to all except essential workers. The Maryland Department of Transportation is now restricting to the BWI Terminal to only ticketed passengers and airport employees, Hogan said.

"I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together," Hogan said in a statement. "We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe."

The governor signed an Executive Order to allow trucks to exceed their weight limit to better provide supplies to affected areas.

Hogan also postponed the upcoming April 28 primary until June 2 in response to the coronavirus. The state said they expect to come up with a plan for the primary by April 3, Hogan said. However, the special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat is still moving forward as planned.

Hogan on March 17 announced plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites as coronavirus testing sites. He also continued to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay home if they feel sick, and share with neighbors to cut down on panic buying.

The state officially received designation from the U.S. Small Business Administration for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which provides low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus. Businesses can apply here.

Key Facts

3 patients have recovered

2 reported deaths, PG County and Baltimore County residents, men in their 60s

5-year-old from Howard County has tested positive, an infant and teen also tested positive

State of emergency issued

All bars, movie theaters, malls, entertainment venues and gyms closed

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Primary delayed until June

Schools closed

National Guard activated





In an unprecedented move, Hogan has shut down all Maryland bars, movie theaters and gyms on March 16. Restaurants are only able to offer drive-thru, carryout, takeout, and food delivery. On March 19, malls and entertainment venues joined the list of business closures, Hogan said.

Hogan said his decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing.

The state plans to follow CDC guidelines of prohibiting any social events over 10 people. This includes closures of community, religious, recreational, and sports gathering events. The state plans to follow CDC guidelines of prohibiting any social events over 10 people. Should the need require it, the measures are going to be strictly enforced with the help of 250 Maryland State troopers ready for deployment, Hogan said.

"We can't afford to wait to take actions," Hogan said. "If we do not take them today, it will be too late."

The governor has already activated 400 Army and Air National Guard members, with a total of 1,000 National Guards activated and 1,200 members ready to be activated.

Hogan also signed an Executive Order to conduct the assessment to open closed hospitals and to provide 6,000 additional beds to meet the demand for the potential of hospital overcrowding. Hogan hopes at least 1,400 beds will be made available by early April.

A force of 5,000 Maryland Medical Reserve Corps members are also activated. Any practitioner with a valid license from another state, or an expired Maryland license are able to practice during this time, Hogan said.

"We know many individuals will be out of work and state and federal leaders are working to figure it out," Hogan said.

During the State of Emergency, electrical, gas, water, cable, and telephone companies are prohibited from issuing late fees to Maryland residents. Evictions of any tenants are also prohibited. Grocery stores, pharmacies and essential stores must remain open, Hogan said.

The state is providing three meals a day and a snack to students who need it while schools are closed. There are 138 distribution centers open.

As of March 16, Maryland has a shortage of testing kits and the chemicals used in the lab to process the coronavirus tests, according to a state official.

Hogan has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely.

"This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically," Hogan said. "These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe."

Casinos, race tracks and other simulcast betting facilities have also been ordered to shut down.

All Maryland public schools are closed from March 16-27, amid growing coronavirus concerns. After the schools reopen, Maryland will use spring break to make up for the missed days. Spring break was scheduled to take place April 6-13, but instead, students will be expected to be in school to make up for some of the lost days.

Along with the activation of the National Guard, Hogan signed an executive order closing the port of Baltimore from cruise ships.

Maryland state employees are also required to telework due to coronavirus and access to state buildings, including the State House, are restricted.

Cases County-by-County

33 in Montgomery County

23 in Prince George's County

12 in Baltimore County

5 in Anne Arundel County

16 in Howard County

3 in Harford County

12 in Baltimore City

2 in Charles County

2 in Carroll County

1 in Talbot County

1 in Frederick

Montgomery County

At least 51 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county.

The first three cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Montgomery County, including a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, who traveled together on an Egyptian cruise down the Nile River. Those three patients have now fully recovered and been "cleared to return back to normal schedules."

Among other cases in Montgomery County are four men and two women. The men are in their 20s to 70s and the women are in their 20s and 30s.

Another woman in her 60s contracted the virus while traveling overseas on the same Egyptian cruise connected to the first patients, but she was not hospitalized. A man in his 60s contracted the virus while traveling overseas and was briefly hospitalized, and a man in his 20s, who had recently traveled to Spain, tested positive, but was not hospitalized.

Health officials said these three patients are "doing well clinically, are stable and they are at home receiving supportive care."

Prince George's County

At least 31 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. Also, the first death in Maryland from the virus was a man from Prince George's County in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.

A woman in her 50s contracted the virus while traveling to Boston. She and her family members that live with her all self-quarantined at home. A man in his 40s who was exposed to this woman later tested positive.

A couple who had recently returned from an international cruise was diagnosed and self-quarantined at home. They are in good condition.

A man in his 60s whose travel history was under investigation tested positive and was hospitalized.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s who is connected to the woman were both diagnosed. The woman's case is under investigation and the man is currently hospitalized out of state, where he tested positive.

A military retiree dependent seeking care at Joint Base Andrews on March 11, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, officials said. The patient is self-quarantined at home in Waldorf, Md. This person had cold-like symptoms and had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines.

Baltimore City

At least 11 people in the city tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Baltimore County

Gov. Hogan announced Maryland's second coronavirus death was a man in his 60s, from Baltimore County. He suffered from an underlying medical condition.

There are at least 13 positive coronavirus cases in the county, including a man in his 60s who had worked at the recent AIPAC conference in D.C. tested positive and was not hospitalized.

Anne Arundel County

There are 10 cases in the county. A Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the resident is a woman in her 70s who contracted the virus out of state during travel to an area where coronavirus is present. Officials are said she was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital.

Two other cases were reported in the county as well.

Charles County

Maryland's Health Department reports two cases in the county, but no identifying details have been released.

Harford County

Five people in Harford County have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of them is a woman in her 80s had contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and was hospitalized.

Talbot County

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Howard County

Eighteen people in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Carroll County

Three people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Frederick County

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Calvert County

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Wicomico County

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

Worcester County

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The information was released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health.

The Village at Rockville, where one of the first positive cases in Maryland was confirmed, was cleared of any further positive patients.

According to state officials, the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange is establishing a special enrollment period through Maryland Health Connection specifically for the coronavirus, though the federal marketplace is not offering this.

"We wanted to do so to give peace of mind to Maryland residents," Hogan said.

The state is issuing an order that effective immediately, long-term care facilities- including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities- will have restricted access to essential visits only.

Officials said they are also prohibiting all nonessential visits, and all staff is prohibited from any international travel — as well as recommending that these facilities actively screen all individuals entering, and restrict entry to anyone who is showing respiratory symptoms or anyone with any possible exposure.

All state veteran facilities will be required to follow the same guidelines.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.