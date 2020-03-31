Maryland nursing home confirms 18 resident deaths, 112 coronavirus cases

A Carroll County nursing home, Pleasant View Mount Airy, has tested all 95 of its residents for COVID-19, and 81 are positive. 31 staff also tested positive.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Maryland has reported 18 resident deaths as a result of COVID-19. All 95 of the nursing home's residents have now been tested for the virus, with 81 testing positive, according to health officials. Thirty-one staff members have also tested positive.

The latest residents to pass away after being diagnosed with coronavirus include two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.

The facility reported 66 positive cases, all of which included residents, on March 28.

"To ensure adequate support for patients who remained in the facility, the National Guard deployed a medic unit to help assess all residents, with personal protective equipment provided by the Maryland Department of Health," the health department said in a statement. "After triage from the National Guard, a number of patients have been transported to area hospitals in order to receive a higher level of care."

A health department physician has been on site on Pleasant View to provide resources and support to the staff, including personal protective equipment.

"The Maryland Department of Health has facilitated the purchase of oxygen concentrators for the facility," the statement continued.

