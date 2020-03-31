Maryland nursing home confirms second death, reports more positive coronavirus cases among residents

The Carroll County nursing home called Pleasant View now has 77 positive cases of the coronavirus among its residents.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Pleasant View Nursing Home is dealing with a second death within its community. It is also now dealing with 77 senior residents that have the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to local health officials.

The nursing home in Carroll County, Maryland first reported one death and 66 positive cases over the weekend, and local officials shut off access to the facility.

16 of Pleasant View's residents have been hospitalized, and 18 have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Carroll County Health Department.

"To ensure adequate support for patients who remain that the facility, the National Guard is deploying a medic unit to help assess all residents’ conditions and to determine which residents require a higher level of care," said the health department in its statement. "The Health Department will also provide additional medical staff to the facility beginning tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Maryland reported 1,413 positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of March 30. The state's deaths have doubled to 15, the state's Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news conference.