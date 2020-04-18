Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia coordinating virus response

All three regional leaders are working together to fight COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Top officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are working closely together to coordinate their response to the coronavirus as all three regions continue to see a rise in confirmed cases.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser had a conference call Friday. Hogan says they have been in close contact from the beginning of the virus outbreak.