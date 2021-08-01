Nags Head now requiring masks in town buildings

The decision was based off of new CDC guidance that recommends masks in indoor spaces.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — All staff and visitors in Nags Head town facilities will be required to mask up beginning Monday, following new guidance from the CDC.

Last week, the federal organization recommended people mask up, even if they're vaccinated, indoors in localities with high transmission rates.

Nags Head is in a county with a high transmission rate, so they're listening to the CDC and requiring masks.

The town made the announcement Monday saying "masking indoors at Town of Nags Head facilities, including at board meetings, will be required for all staff and the public when in public spaces. Thank you in advance for your cooperation."