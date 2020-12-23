Aircraft carrier medical staffers to receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Medical personnel on some aircraft carriers based in Norfolk are supposed to get their COVID-19 shots a few days before Christmas.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Medical personnel on certain aircraft carriers based in Hampton Roads will be among the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Staffers in key positions on the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), will get their COVID-19 shots the week of Christmas. They'll receive the vaccine at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

That medical center was one of the first military treatment facilities to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15. They'll continue to provide vaccinations to healthcare workers assigned to the medical center.

Vaccine distribution for the Department of Defense is phase-driven. Officials chose a few sites like Naval Medical Center Portsmouth to receive the vaccine first in the initial phases.

“We are tracking a majority of medical personnel to be completed with their first dosage of the vaccine before New Year’s Eve,” said Cmdr. Jeff Delzer. “There is a lot of enthusiasm and gratefulness to getting the first dosage and everyone who I have spoken with are highly motivated to get vaccinated.”