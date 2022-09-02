Virginia Department of Health to roll out mobile COVID-19 testing unit, MCM center will close

Health officials said they are making plans to operate the unit throughout the eastern region of Virginia and travel to multiple cities, including Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced it is transitioning to a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative using a van that will travel throughout the region.

The initiative will offer free PCR testing for COVID-19 for people three months and older. Health officials said they are making plans to operate the unit throughout the eastern region of Virginia and travel to multiple cities, including Norfolk.

With the new initiative, VDH also announced that the Community Testing Center at Military Circle Mall will close after Thursday.

VDH said the mobile unit will accompany existing community-based testing events and other testing activities offered in the community.