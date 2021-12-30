Military Circle Mall to be open for COVID-19 testing Friday

Military Circle Mall has only been doing COVID-19 testing on Monday's but they will host a clinic Friday due to the rapid increase in cases.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from December 27, 2021.

The Virginia Department of Health announced they will be conducting COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall on Friday.

Recently, the location has only done testing on Mondays. However, due to the increase in cases and demand, they have added Friday as a testing day in hopes of helping those in urgent need of a test.

"The calls from our healthcare providers and community residents have been heard. With testing supplies in the community depleted, we hope this event will assist residents in the area in need of urgent testing," said Acting Director for Norfolk Health Department and VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi.

The testing will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the former Macy's department store at the mall, 880 N Military Highway.

You do not need an appointment to get a test, and all testing is free of charge. Anyone ages 3 and older can get tested, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.