More adults line up for COVID-19 booster as health officials keep getting the word out

It's the nation's next step in the fight against coronavirus, and more people in Hampton Roads are already lining up for a booster dose.

NORFOLK, Va. — Anyone 18 or older who got a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now eligible for a booster.

That's as long as it's been six months since their second dose.

The CDC just signed off on expanding eligibility Friday.

13News Now stopped by Military Circle Mall's vaccine clinic in Norfolk on Saturday.

A person working inside the clinic said all vaccine brands and doses are available — including the shot for kids and boosters.

"I tried different pharmacies. Everyone one of them were booked, so I got off work early and I came on down here," said Velda Creekmore, a resident of Chesapeake.

Creekmore told 13News Now that with such a busy schedule, she wasn't sure whether to go back for her Moderna booster.

"But I made up my mind and I want to protect myself," she said.

Creekmore said she experienced side effects the last time.

"I prayed about it and I was like 'shucks, I'm going to get this and get it over with.' If I get tired, I can just get into bed and go to sleep," said Creekmore.

Virginia's vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said that quote "VDH stands ready to provide boosters to any Virginia adult who wants one today. Supply is not an issue..."

Also according to his statement issued Friday, "all vaccines' effectiveness wanes over time, and the data show a tangible benefit to people when they receive a vaccine booster."

William & Mary University student Megan Comar also stopped by.

"I was a little nervous that maybe we weren't going to be able to get it until later on," she said.

Comar decided to mix vaccine brands, opting for a Pfizer booster after a two-dose series of Moderna. She also said this will put her at ease ahead of the holiday season.

"Being able to be protected and being precaution of that beforehand. Being able to see my family and not worry about getting them sick, having them get me sick or anything like that," said Comar.

And because of Thanksgiving, there are some temporary adjustments to the schedule at Military Circle Mall's clinic.

TESTING ONLY

Monday, November 22 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm

VACCINATION ONLY

Tuesday, November 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday/Thanksgiving, November 25 CLOSED

Friday, November 26 CLOSED

Saturday, November 27 CLOSED

Online appointments are encouraged. You can make an appointment through Norfolk/VAB. You're asked to plug in "23502" into the zip code search bar.

You can also call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) or the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline (757) 683-2745.

Walk-ins are welcome.