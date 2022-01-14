3 Chesapeake schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Georgetown Primary, Norfolk Highlands and Southwestern Elementary in Chesapeake are moving to virtual learning for the week of Jan. 18.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three Chesapeake schools will transition to virtual learning the week of Jan. 18 to 21 because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Chesapeake City Public Schools (CCPS) said Georgetown Primary, Norfolk Highlands and Southwestern Elementary students will need to log on for virtual learning starting Tuesday.

If your family needs help accessing the internet, or using a school-issued tablet or computer, call your student's school.

The school front offices and clinics will stay open during normal hours, and if students need food, lunches will be available to be picked up on Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The division is still asking parents to let school nurses know if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

"Please know that health and safety remains our top priority," wrote a spokesperson for CCPS.